TODAY.AZ / Politics

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Salvation Day

15 June 2020 [13:34] - TODAY.AZ

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Salvation Day.

In a post on her official Instagram account Mehriban Aliyeva says: “Dear fellow countrymen, I congratulate and extend my best wishes to each of you on the occasion of the National Salvation Day. May peace and tranquility always reign in our Motherland! May Azerbaijan`s independence, our people`s freedom will be eternal! I wish each of you the best of health and happiness!"





URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/194581.html

Print version

Views: 235

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also