Azerbaijan registers 336 new cases of COVID-19, 183 recoveries

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan has registered 336 new COVID-19 cases and five coronavirus-related deaths, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on 12 June. The number of recovered patients has been 183 today.

The new cases brought the total coronavirius cases to 9,218 and virus-related deaths to 113.

Azerbaijan registered its first COVID-19 case in February and imposed anti-coronavirus quarantine regime on March 24.

The number of infection cases surged after the relaxation of the quarantine regime on May 18, which lifted restriction on the residents’ movement.

On June 6-7, the country imposed a two-day weekend lockdown to curb the surge of COVID-19 cases. Another locdown will be in force between June 14 till June 16.



