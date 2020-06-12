Hungarian Minister: EU-Azerbaijan comprehensive partnership agreement should be signed

By Trend





European Union’s comprehensive partnership agreement with Azerbaijan should be signed, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said, Trend reports with reference to Daily News Hungary news agency.

Szijjártó made the statement in a video posted on Facebook after a videoconference of EU foreign ministers and their counterparts representing the six Eastern Partnership countries, held on Jun. 11, 2020.

Szijjártó said the Eastern Partnership was important to the European Union in the post-pandemic world, and that in post-COVID era nothing would stay the same as before, and this applied equally to politics and economics.

“In order to achieve this, the EU needs third countries as partners as allies, and so far the EU has only paid lip service to the importance of the Eastern Partnership. Today, however, four concrete proposals were made,” he said.

One of these proposals, he said, is in relation of a EU’s comprehensive partnership agreement with Azerbaijan.

“... comprehensive partnership agreement with Azerbaijan should be signed. Azerbaijan, whose volume of natural gas production is constantly rising, will play an important role in energy supplies,” he said.

On Jun. 11, 2020 Eastern Partnership foreign affairs ministers held a video conference in preparation for Eastern Partnership leaders' video conference, which is to be held on June 18, 2020.