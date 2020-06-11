Azerbaijani, Turkish MPs hail ties, discuss COVID-19

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani and Turkish parliament members have held an online meeting to exchange views in the field of legislation and development of comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, the Azerbaijani parliament’s website reported on June 10.

The meeting has been attended by the Azerbaijani-Turkish working group on interparliamentary relations and members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly's friendship group with Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Health Committee of the Milli Majlis, head of the working group on interparliamentary relations with Turkey, academician Ahliman Amiraslanov opened the conference.

Azerbaijani MPs Eldar Ibrahimov, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Sabir Rustamkhanli, Agiya Nakhchivanli, Fazil Mustafa, Rashad Mahmud, Nizami Safarov, Arzu Naghiyev, Ramil Hasan spoke about the friendly and fraternal relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.

In turn, Turkish MPs Orhan Erdem, Yunus Kilich, Tulay Kaynarca, Aylin Djesur, Yashar Karadagh, Yilmaz Tunch, Ughur Bayraktutan highly appreciated the Turkish-Azerbaijani relations in their speeches and spoke about the comprehensive bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the Turkish parliament members stressed that Turkey always supported Azerbaijan's fair position in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Speaker of the Parliament, Mustafa Shentop stressed that the friendship between Turkey and Azerbaijan, which did not spare each other's support during the pandemic and crisis, is indestructible.

In addition, during the conversation, the memory of the 9th President of Turkey Suleyman Demirel, a great friend of Azerbaijan and National Leader Heydar Aliyev, has been honoured by the parliament members.

Furthermore, the parliamentarians also discussed the current situation around the coronavirus pandemic and the measures taken to fight against the pandemic.

Amiraslanov informed about the measures implemented in the country to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was also noted that the preventive measures taken on the initiative and under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva yielded positive results.

“Since the declaration of the pandemic, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has been established in Azerbaijan and large-scale measures have been taken. As a result, both the rate of infection and the number of deaths from coronavirus per capita in Azerbaijan today are many times lower than in other countries,” Amiraslanov said.

The head of the working group also said that currently there are 21 hospitals with more than 7,000 beds in the fight against coronavirus in our country, and the capacity of these hospitals is extremely wide. “In Azerbaijan, all patients infected with COVID-19 are treated in the hospital at public expense. At the same time, during the pandemic, our compatriots repatriated from other countries are quarantined at the expense of the state, in hotels with ample facilities, and kept under medical supervision”, he added.

In the video conference, the head of the friendship group of the Turkish Grand National Assembly with Azerbaijan Shamil Ayrim spoke about the brotherhood of the two states and one nation.

In his turn, Turkish MP Shamil Ayrim spoke about the fight against COVID-19 in Turkey. He also expressed confidence that the inter-parliamentary relations would further develop.

Concluding the video conference, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee Ahliman Amiraslanov said the bilateral relations must be multifaceted and develop more closely, adding: “The heads of state have set great tasks for us”.

It should be noted that the meeting has been organized on the initiative and desire of the parliamentary leaders of both countries.