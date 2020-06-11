Azerbaijan extends to 30-60 days period of foreigners' stay

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Due to the extension of the restriction on entry-exit at the state border, Azerbaijan will extend by 30 to 60 days resident permit issued to foreigners whose stay expires on July 1, the State Migration Service’s press service reported on June 11.

In addition, temporary residence permits that were extended earlier for 30 days and expire on July 1, will be extended for 30 days.

Moreover, the stay of foreigners in a country with a temporary stay of 60 days (with the payment of the respective state duty) is considered legal without paying additional state duty until the removal of restrictions on movement at the state border.

Decisions to extend the stay can be obtained through the official website of the Service (https://eservice.migration.gov.az/public/application-track).

For more information and questions people can contact the call center (012) 919.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31.

On June 9, a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, Sumgayit, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismailli, Kurdamir and Salyan regions, that will be effective from 00:00 on June 14 to 06:00 on June 16.

As of June 11, Azerbaijan has registered 8,530 COVID-19 cases and 102 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 4,720.