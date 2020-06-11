Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to citizens stranded in Turkey

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian aid to 20 citizens stranded in Turkey due to the closure of borders amid COVID-19, the State Committee for work with the Diaspora reported on June 8.

Aid has been provided to 20 Azerbaijani citizens temporary residing in the Muratpash region of Antalya, where they are treated from thalassemia and other diseases, with the support of the Antalya Azerbaijan association of culture and solidarity.

The members of the association distributed food to the citizens from the Antalya Muratpash municipality and wished them strong health in an early future.

Moreover, the members of the board of the association keep in touch with students studying in Antalya, as well as compatriots who were visiting there temporarily, and faced difficulties to return back due to the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 infection.

Earlier, Azerbaijan sent financial aid to 90 citizens stranded in Uzbekistan due to the closure of borders amid COVID-19.

Over 20.000 citizens have already been repatriated to the country. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), among others.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31.

On June 9, a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, Sumgayit, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismailli, Kurdamir and Salyan regions, that will be effective from 00:00 on June 14 to 06:00 on June 16.

As of June 11, Azerbaijan has registered 8,530 COVID-19 cases and 102 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 4,720.