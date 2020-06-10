Baku to ensure co-existence of Karabakh’s Azerbaijani, Armenian communities

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

Head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani Community Tural Ganjaliyev has said that Baku will ensure peaceful co-existence of the Nagorno-Karabakh’s both communities within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and that this will happen very soon.

Ganjaliyev made the remarks in a Facebook post on June 9.

Commenting on the statement by the head of the illegal regime set up in Azerbaijan’s occupied Karabakh’s region recently, Ganjaliyev said:

"It is not surprising to see a corrupt criminal who made his wealth by plundering the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and by serving criminals such as Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan, has concerns. A puppet ‘head’ of a puppet ‘regime’ is well aware that the day is near when he and others like him will be brought to justice as enshrined in the laws of Azerbaijan.”

The head of the Azerbaijani community stressed that the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is currently under the occupation, and the Armenian residents in Karabakh are forced to live in captivity by the occupant forces.

"As the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan will soon be restored and the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be cleared of the criminal puppet-in-chiefs as Arayik [Harutunyan]. The Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan will soon be able to live together in peace within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan", Ganjaliyev concluded.

Tural Ganjaliyev is also an elected MP from Khankendi district of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.