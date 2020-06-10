Foreign Ministry appeals to State Security Service over investigation of smear campaign

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has officially appealed to the State Security Service (SSS) to investigate a smear campaign against the ministry, the Spokeswoman of the MFA Leyla Abdullayeva told local media on June 8.

She was commenting on recent media reports about alleged properties belonging to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

“As an official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I do not comment on personal issues, and I have said this before. However, in recent days we have witnessed a deliberate campaign of lies and slander against the ministry. We have officially appealed to the State Security Service of Azerbaijan to investigate this smear campaign and take appropriate measures”, she said.

The spokeswoman also stressed that the tasks carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are of strategic importance, and deliberately circulating false and biased information about this important state body not only seriously threatens the national interests of the state, but also damages the international reputation of independent Azerbaijan.

“The honour and dignity of a citizen are protected in our country by the Constitution and other legislative acts. In no case does freedom of expression give the right to tarnish a citizen’s honour and dignity. Those who interfere with private life and disseminate insulting and defamatory information must be held accountable”, Abdullayeva added.

She also noted that because of these reasons, the ministry considers it necessary to investigate the smear campaign and take appropriate measures in accordance with Azerbaijani law.