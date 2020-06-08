Azerbaijani rocket, artillery units hold combat-firing drills

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, Azerbaijan's Rocket and Artillery units conducted combat firing exercises, the ministry reported on its website on 8 June.

During the military drills, artillery units have made the march and reached concentration areas.

"The units have occupied firing positions and conducted combat firing", the ministry said.

It should be noted that earlier, on May 18-22, Azerbaijani Armed Forces conducted large-scale miltary drills.



















