Azerbaijani MP: Some people still don't deem necessary to wear masks

By Trend





One of the main ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus is to use medical masks, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Mirzazade told Trend.

“All conditions have been created for everyone to purchase the masks. The opening of a mask production factory in the country, as well as the import of masks from abroad, make them available in drugstores,” he said. “But unfortunately, some are still not convinced to wear masks, It is also extremely important to keep social distance between people."

He reminded that recently, a growth in the number of coronavirus infection cases had been recorded in the country.

"By using masks, we can protect both ourselves and our family members from this disease," added Mirzazade.