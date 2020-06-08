Interior Ministry detains 11 for assaulting police during weekend lockdown

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry detained 11 citizens for assaulting police officers during the lockdown on June 7, the ministry reported in its official website on June 8.

“On June 7, while police officers on duty were detaining a violator of the strict quarantine regime in the yard of a building in Yasamal district, several residents in the same building started throwing from their balconies and windows various things at police officers and voiced insults against them.

"Despite this, the police officers showed self- restraint and took administrative measure against the lockdown violator," the ministry said.

In the course of the investigation, 11 people, who threw various items at police officers, were identified, detained and taken to the police station, the ministry said.

An investigation is currently under way to provide a legal assessment of their actions.

On June 6-7, a two-day nationwide quarantine regime, with the ban of leaving place of residence, were introduced in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron region.



