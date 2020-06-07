Azerbaijani MP: PACE is platform demonstrating double standards

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has not reacted to the so-called "presidential" and "parliamentary" "elections" held by the junta regime in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev told Trend.

“This once again showed the whole world the true essence of the abovementioned structure taking into account that many international organizations sharply condemned the so-called "elections",” the MP added.

“PACE, which states that the protection of justice and human rights is the highest value for it, should have severely criticized this show with the so-called "elections" organized in Nagorno-Karabakh region,” Ganjaliyev added.

Ganjaliyev stressed that PACE distributes fables, accepts the falsified reports and supports Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"How can this organization talk about objectivity, justice, democracy and international law?" the MP stressed.

Ganjaliyev stressed that PACE is an organization that advocates double standards.

“If this is not so, then why is PACE indifferent towards hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis who became internally displaced as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia? the MP said.

“Why has not PACE taken a single step for many years to restore the violated rights of Azerbaijani civilians Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev taken hostage by Armenia? Ganjaliyev added. “I think that this issue must be clarified."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.