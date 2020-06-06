Azerbaijan ranks 1st in CIS for fight against corruption

By AzerNews

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has ranked 7th among the 50 member states of the Council of Europe, and 1st among the CIS countries, according to the recent report of Group of States against Corruption.

The report on the activities of the Council of Europe's anti-corruption monitoring body - the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) - in 2019 was presented in Strasbourg on June 3.

According to the report, Azerbaijan has implemented the recommendations by 61.9 per cent.

Thus, the report covers the prevention of corruption in the activities of parliamentarians, judges and prosecutors.

At the same time, Azerbaijan has successfully passed three evaluation rounds of the Council of Europe's Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) and the OECD Anti-Corruption Network.

This fact reflects an indicator of the compliance of the measures taken in Azerbaijan with European standards.

It should be noted that on 27 February, Azerbaijan’s President signed the order on approval of the “National Action Plan for The Promotion of Open Government for 2020-2022”. The plan has been aimed at expanding the application of the principles of openness, transparency and accountability, increase financial transparency, increase the means of ensuring the right to information, support civil society institutions and strengthen public control, to ensure the sustainability of measures to promote open government.

Azerbaijan also joined the Open Government Partnership (OGP) in 2012 with a view to improve its activities aimed at increasing transparency and promoting Open Government. In the same year, President Aliyev signed the decree on “National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP)” for the years of 2012-2015.

Azerbaijan maintains its fight against corruption and bribery with the help of the Anti-Corruption Commission and Anti-Corruption General Directorate.