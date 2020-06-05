Azerbaijan sends financial aid to citizens stranded in Uzbekistan

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has sent financial aid to 90 citizens stranded in Uzbekistan due to the closure of borders amid COVID-19, the State Committee for work with the Diaspora reported on June 5.

Aid has been provided to 90 Azerbaijani citizens temporary residing in Tashkent, Samarkand, Angren, Yangiyul, Karshi and other cities of Uzbekistan with the sport of the State Committee and the Azerbaijani center for National Culture.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Cultural center Firdovsi Huseynov stated that the support was provided to 50 citizens who could not return home in time, while 39 employees of local companies that suspended their activities have been provided with temporary housing and living conditions from May 13 to June 10.

Moreover, Huseynov stressed that necessary aid has been provided to low-income Azerbaijani families living in Uzbekistan.

On May 8, 50 Azerbaijani citizens, who could not return from Uzbekistan in time due to the closure of borders, were repatriated by Tel-Aviv-Tashkent-Baku-Tel-Aviv flight.

Over 20.000 citizens have already been repatriated to the country. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), among others.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31.

On June 4 a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in four cities and Absheron region during the upcoming weekend.

As of June 5, Azerbaijan has registered 6.522 COVID-19 cases and 78 coronavirus- related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 3.737.