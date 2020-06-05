Senior Border, Prosecutor officials visit Gazakh border with Armenia

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service (SBS) and Military Prosecutor's Office hold targeted measures to ensure reliable protection of the state border, strengthening military discipline, the rule of law and the rule of law.

According to the information provided on the website of the SBS on June 4, within the framework of these events, Deputy Chief of the State Border Service for Personnel Lieutenant-General Azad Alakbarov and Deputy Military Prosecutor of Azerbaijan Major General of Justice Rasim Kazimov have visited and held meetings with personnel of military units and divisions of the "Gazakh" special border division of the Border Troops of the SBS.

It should be noted that these military units guard and protect the state border of Azerbaijan with Armenia.

During the meetings with the border guards of the SBS’ Border Troops of the Gazakh special border division, the senior military officials have learnt and got acquainted with the service and living conditions of the guards.

Relevant recommendations have also given to carry out preventive work on the crime prevention, to strengthen the rule of law and military discipline.

At the end of the event, a meeting has also been held with the officers, border commandants and chiefs of the border posts of the "Gazakh" special border division of the Border Troops of the State Border Service.

Thus, necessary instructions have been given to ensure the inviolability of the state border, security of personnel, prevention of crimes and incidents, further raising the fighting spirit of border guards, and questions of interest to servicemen have also been answered.







