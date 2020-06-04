Prime Minister: New lockdown has to do with surge in COVID-19 cases

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has said that the new weekend lockdown to be imposed on June 6-8 has to do with residents’ failure to comply with anti-virus preventive measures, the Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 4.

He added that that the quarantine regime might be further tightened nationwide in case of the increase of infection cases.

“Strict quarantine regime will be applied from 00:00 on June 6 to 06:00 on June 8 in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron region due to the increase in cases of infection. Compliance with the requirements specified in the decision is mandatory. If the number of cases of infection increases in other cities and regions, strict quarantine measures will be applied there as well,” Asadov said.

He stressed that the decision to impose the new lockdown has to do with the dramatic increase in the number of infected cases after relaxation of the quarantine regime on April 27, following which residents stopped complying by the anti-coronavirus prevention rules.

He mentioned that residents in the above-mentioned areas where the lockdown will be imposed, can leave their homes in a number of cases, including in case of imminent danger to life and health, in case of urgent medical care (only through the ambulance service), as well as to attend funerals (only close relatives), etc. - with the permission of the #102 Call Center Service of the Duty Service Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He highlighted that the main goal of all measures taken is the protection of health and life of all the citizens.

Asadov reminded that the government promptly responded to the coronavirus infection by imposing a lockdown on March 24 till April 20.

During the quarantine regime, mass events were cancelled, land borders were closed, communication between cities and regions was stopped, and all the measures were taken in all spheres and directions in accordance with instructions of the head of the state to prevent the spread of epidemic in the territory of the country, he said.

“The main goal of all the steps taken is to protect the health and lives of our citizens. The measures taken have yielded positive results and are reflected in statistical indicators,” he added.

On June 3, associations for the management of medical territorial units (TABIB) suggested to impose a nationwide lockdown across the country during weekend possibly for the duration of a month or two.

Azerbaijan first imposed the quarantine regime on March 24, which was later relaxed but extended until June 15.

As of June 4, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million, has registered 6.260 COVID-19 cases and 76 coronavirus- related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 3.665.