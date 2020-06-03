President Aliyev visits military unit in Aghdam

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has today visited a military unit located in the Aghdam region, the president's press service reported on June 3.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and the First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel-General Najmaddin Sadikov, made a report to the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

During the visit, President Ilham Aliyev got acquainted with the conditions in the military unit.