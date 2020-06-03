TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Aliyev inaugurates new projects in Tartar

03 June 2020 [13:47] - TODAY.AZ

President Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated a number of new projects in Tartar region, Azerbaijani presidential press-service reported on June 3.

Aliyev attended the opening of the State Symbols Museum in Tartar. The president also inaugurated Tartar Olymic Sports Complex where he met a number of sportsmen.

Furthermore, Aliyev attended the opening of the newly renovated 110/35/6 kV 'Tartar' power substation. Chairman of Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company Vugar Ahmadov informed the president about the power substation.

During the same visit, Aliyev also inaugurated Tartar branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company as well as the newly-renovated Buruc-Gulabatl?-Xoruzlu-Kabirli-Bayandurlu-Qaradaghl? road in Tartar. 

















































