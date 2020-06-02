Cabinet of Ministers makes new appointments

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

New appointments have been made to the Cabinet of Ministers, the agency’s press service reported on June 1.

Mehman Tagiyev has been appointed Assistant to the Prime Minister.

Khalid Gasimli has been appointed head of the Legal and Legislative Department of the Cabinet Office. Earlier, he served as deputy head of this department.

Musa Panahov was appointed head of the Transport, Communications and Innovation Department.

Niyazi Rahimov has been appointed Head of the Department on Social Affairs.