President Ilham Aliyev pays tribute to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited a monument to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in the Istiglaliyyat Street in Baku on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrated on May 28.

The head of state laid flowers at the monument.

Earlier, the president made a Facebook post about the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Azerbaijanis founded Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) on May 28, 1918 becoming the first Muslim nation to build a democratic republic. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic existed only 23 months. On April 28, 1920 the Bolshevik 11th Red Army occupied Azerbaijan and the republic collapsed.



