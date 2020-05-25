Turkish president makes phone call to Azerbaijani president

President of of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 24.

The Turkish president congratulated and extended his wishes for prosperity to the president and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Ramadan holiday.

President Aliyev thanked for the congratulations and attention and extended his congratulations and best wishes to the Turkish president and the people of Turkey on the occasion of the holiday.

During the conversation, the presidents highlighted the measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and emphasized that the two brotherly countries and peoples, as always, stand by each other at these difficult times.

President Aliyev and President Erdogan expressed their confidence that Azerbaijan-Turkey friendly and brotherly relations would continue to develop successfully in all areas.