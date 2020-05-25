Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone conversation

By Trend





On 24 May, 2020 Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov accepted the sincere congratulations of his colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu on the occasion of May 28 – Republic Day of Azerbaijan. The sides also exchanged congratulations and best wishes on the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ministers also exchanged their views on the successful development of friendship and brotherly relations between the two states.