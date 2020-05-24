Azerbaijani president extends Independence Day greetings to King of Jordan

By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan on the Independence Day.

"I convey my best wishes and congratulations to you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s National Holiday – the Independence Day," the Azerbaijani president said in his message. "On this notable day, I wish strong health and success to you, and everlasting prosperity to the friendly people of Jordan."