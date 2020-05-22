Putin hails ties with Azerbaijan in letter sent to president

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Republic Day, celebrated on May 28, the president’s press service reported on May 22.

“The achievements of your country in the socio-economic, scientific, technical and other areas are universally recognized. Azerbaijan holds a deserved authority in the world stage and plays an important role in addressing issues on the international agenda,” the letter reads.

Furthermore, Putin noted strong Russian-Azerbaijani relations and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of bilateral strategic partnership.

“Russian-Azerbaijani relations are at a high level. I am convinced that with our joint efforts we will ensure further development of bilateral strategic partnership and constructive cooperation in all directions. This process, undoubtedly, meets the fundamental interests of our friendly nations and develops towards strengthening regional stability and security,” Putin emphasized.