MFA: Armenia's recent provocation manifestation of annexation policy

By Akbar Mammadov

The organization of illegal "elections" and the so-called "inauguration" organized by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region is another clear demonstration of Armenia's annexation policy, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in its official press release on May 20.

"The results of the so-called “elections”, which contradict both the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the norms and principles of international law and, accordingly, are unambiguously rejected by the international community, do not and cannot have any legal force. The separatist regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is the result of the illegal use of force against Azerbaijan by Armenia, which led to the occupation of 1/5 of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, the bloody ethnic cleansing in these territories and violation of the fundamental rights of hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons", the ministry noted.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Armenian Prime Minister’s participation in this provocation, organized under the name of "inauguration" in Shusha, which has a special significance in the historical and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, is nothing but a black stain on the concept of democracy by someone who introduces himself as a "democrat".

Azerbaijan's MFA underlined the fact that in the context of the continuing military occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan and the forcible expulsion of the Azerbaijani population from Nagorno-Karabakh, it is illogical to speak of any "election" or "inauguration".

Thus, Armenia's such actions are condemned and rejected by all.

"The war is not over yet, and Azerbaijan has the right to ensure the restoration of its territorial integrity by all possible means within its internationally recognized borders", the ministry emphasized.

The Ministry also stressed that consistent provocative actions of the Armenian leadership nullify practically all efforts for a peaceful settlement of the conflict and serve to strengthen further military confrontation and increase tension in the region.

"Let no one doubt that our occupied territories will be liberated, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity will be restored within its internationally recognized borders, and the fundamental rights of IDPs will be ensured", the ministry noted.