MP: Holding so-called "inauguration" in occupied Shusha, Armenians show how two-faced they are

By Trend





The Armenian government plans to hold an “inauguration” of the head of the occupant regime in Azerbaijan's Nagorno Karabakh region, in the region's Shusha city on May 21, Azerbaijan’s MP Azay Guliyev said at a meeting of the Parliament on May 19, Trend reports.

“The question is, why is this clown show organized in Shusha? Because the show related to the so-called “elections”, which the Armenians organized there on March 31, was an epic fail. However, by holding the so-called “inauguration” ceremony, which the Armenians themselves do not recognize, the organizers show how two-faced they are,” Guliyev noted.