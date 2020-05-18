Bosnia thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid amid COVID-19

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic has sent a letter of gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the humanitarian aid Azerbaijan sent to the country amid COVID-19 crisis, Bosnian media reported on May 17.

Dzaferovic said in the letter that the Azerbaijani government paid more than one million BAM (553,072 USD) to a special account of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina to fight the pandemic.

“In the most difficult moments of the pandemic, Bosnia and Herzegovina received support from various sides, and one of the countries that have shown a special determination to come to the aid of the citizens and institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina is certainly the Republic of Azerbaijan, led by President Ilham Aliyev,” the letter reads.

“I would also like to draw attention to the assistance in the form of medical equipment sent to our country by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, led by the co-president of that organization, Vaira Vike-Freiberg, and the Secretary-General Rovshan Muradov,” Dzaferovic said.

Furthermore, he expressed to Azerbaijan for the true and sincere friendship demonstrated in recent weeks.

