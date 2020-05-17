Leyla Abdullaeva: All responsibility for escalation of situation in region lies entirely on Armenia

By Trend

Statements by Armenian prime minister on the negotiation process to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict show that either he could not study this process over the past two years, or his statements are aimed at creating obstacles to the negotiation process, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

She was commenting on the statement made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the online press conference. He noted that after the "velvet revolution" no new document was put forward to resolve the conflict, and the old proposal is no longer acceptable.

"It is true that there is no new document in the negotiation process, because there is no need for a new document and proposal. The statement of the OSCE Minsk Group dated March 9, 2019 says that negotiations are underway with the document that is already at the negotiating table,” said Abdullayeva.

"Has Pashinyan ever inquired about what Armenia’s Foreign Minister did in the negotiations over the past two years? Possibly, the Armenian Foreign Minister did not report to the Prime Minister about the documents submitted by the co-chairs to the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, including intensive negotiations in Geneva in January this year. If the goal of the current leadership of Armenia is to prolong the process of resolving the conflict under the guise of "negotiations", then this approach is strongly rejected by both Azerbaijan and the international community. We remind the leadership of Armenia, which seeks to undermine the negotiation process and the efforts of international mediators, that the main goal of the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia over many years, including the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, is to ensure the withdrawal of the occupying forces from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan, restore human rights of hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons and, thus, maintain lasting peace and security in the region in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions. With such statements, the Armenian leadership clearly shows which country stands for peace and which country stands for increased tension in the region. We emphasize once again that all responsibility for the escalation of the situation in the region lies entirely on Armenia,” Abdullayeva said.