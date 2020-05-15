Defense Ministry: Scheduled large-scale drills in line with int’l law

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has said that the 10,000-strong drills scheduled for May 18-22 are in line with the international law, adding that the scale of the drills have intimidated the Armenian military-political leadership.

“Our army conducts exercises within the internationally recognized borders of the country, and there is no question of violating the requirements of international documents. We reiterate that Azerbaijan has the right to conduct exercises within its borders with the involvement of any number of troops and various military equipment”, the ministry said in a statement published on May 14.

Referring to the UN Secretary General's call for adherence to the world ceasefire, The Ministry of Defense stressed that official Yerevan must first comply with the requirements of four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

“It should be noted that the regular training of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the concealment of large quantities of weapons, ammunition and other military equipment, evading the control of international organizations, constitute a gross violation of international norms and principles, including the main requirements of the Vienna Document by official Yerevan”, the ministry added.

The ministry noted that Armenia’s strong reaction to the planned drills is aimed at distracting the world community and international organizations as an occupying power.

Furthermore, the ministry warned that any provocation attempt by Armenian forces will be immediately and decisively thwarted by the Azerbaijani army.

The Azerbaijan Army will hold large-scale operational-tactical drills on May 18-22.

The exercises will involve up to 10,000 military personnel, up to 120 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 200 missiles and artillery systems of various caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 30 army, and frontline aviation, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes.