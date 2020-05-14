TODAY.AZ / Politics

MFA: Azerbaijan to express protest to NASA for distortion of its map

14 May 2020 [15:40] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Azerbaijan will express a written protest to NASA for distortion of the country's map, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"We are aware of the distortion ofAzerbaijan’s map in the NASA project,” the spokesperson said. In this case, a protest in a written form will be sent to the corresponding agency through the Azerbaijani embassy in the US."

