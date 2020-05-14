WHO Director General hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to curb COVID-19 in letter to President Aliyev

By Azernews





Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has sent a letter to President Ilham Aliyev in which he has praised the government’s measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic, the president’s press-service reported on May 12.

In his letter, Ghebreyesus highly appreciated the work done by the government of Azerbaijan to implement preventive measures against COVID-19.

He described as exemplary the support provided by President Aliyev to multilateral diplomacy and solidarity at national, regional and global levels.

WHO Director General said the extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council on COVID-19 held on April 10, 2020 under the chairmanship of Aliyev in the format of videoconference has further strengthened the cooperation and served to strengthen the ties between the two organizations.

He also congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on successfully holding the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in the format of a videoconference, describing it a great initiative.

He noted that the final declaration adopted at the NAM summit envisages to establish a working group to develop a database containing the main needs of the member states of the movement, and stressed the readiness of WHO to support the efforts of the working group.

At the same time, Ghebreyesus said that WHO is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in combating threats caused by COVID-19 at global, regional and country levels.

In conclusion, WHO Director General expressed his deep respect and reverence to President Aliyev.

Azerbaijan has allocated $10 million to WHO to help the organization fight the spread of COVID-19.