Karabakh’s Azerbaijan community: Armenia imitates negotiation process

Head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community Tural Ganjaliyev has said that Armenia imitates the peace negotiations with Azerbaijan and is not interested in the resolution of the conflict.

"As the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, we have repeatedly invited representatives of the Armenian community to a dialogue to discuss peaceful coexistence. However, we have not received a positive response yet,” Ganjaliyev said in Facebook post on May 12.

"It is not a ‘negotiation for the sake of negotiations’ that can draw the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict closer to the final peace, but a dialogue between the two communities that will co-exist within Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders in the future ", the head of the community noted.

Ganjaliyev’s remarks came after Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan’s claims on Azerbaijan’s human rights record.

“Speaking about human rights, Tatoyan forgot to talk about the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani IDPs who were subjected to ethnic cleansing in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as a result of the occupation of his country".

Ganjaliyev stressed that the aim of the Armenian ombudsman, like most Armenian officials, is to support his country's "negotiation for the sake of negotiation" tactics.

Furthermore, Ganjaliyev called on Armenian Ombusdman Arman Tatoyan to support the inter-communal dialogue.

"However, if the Armenian ombudsman wants to identify those who do not respect the basic principles of human rights in Armenia, then he can start by prosecuting the perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide, war crimes and other crimes against humanity", he said.

"The Armenian ombudsman must also work to restore the violated rights of Azerbaijanis who have been subjected to ethnic cleansing in Armenia and expelled en masse from their ancestral lands. This issue was raised against Armenia during the periodic reports of the process of UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review", Ganjaliyev concluded.