Azerbaijani political expert: Collaboration of Armenian PM's grandfather with Nazis is disgrace for Armenia

The collaboration of grandfather of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with the Nazis is a disgrace for Armenia, Azerbaijani Political Scientist Fikrat Sadikhov told Trend.

“Pashinyan presents himself as a democrat. But the situation reveals the essence of Pashinyan, showing the world that this is not what it is. Firstly, the unveiling of a six-meter monument to the executioner Nzhdeh in the center of Yerevan indicates that the country is promoting fascism. Despite protests, this monument has still not been demolished. Secondly, Pashinyan’s grandfather fought alongside Nazis against the Soviet Union. The hands of this executioner are stained with blood,” Sadikhov stressed.

He noted that the presence of a Nazi-collaborating grandfather, a monument to Garegin Nzhdeh in the center of Yerevan, as well as liberal attitude towards the glorification of Nazi servants - all together eloquently characterize the Armenian prime minister.

“If there are still at least five sober-minded people in Armenia, they must express their protest to Pashinyan. And, I think that the protests have already begun. Political forces are already uniting against Pashinyan,” Sadikhov emphasized.