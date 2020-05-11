Mehriban Aliyeva: Although Heydar Aliyev is not with us today, his memory will live in our hearts forever

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the 97th birth anniversary of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

In her post, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "Today marks the 97th birth anniversary of Heydar Aliyev. For world politicians he was a wise and far-sighted political figure and statesman, for our people he was a great leader who played an invaluable role in the development of Azerbaijan, for his loved and close ones he was a caring, kind, sincere, beloved Person, friend, father and grandfather. Although Heydar Aliyev is not with us today, his memory will live in our hearts forever."