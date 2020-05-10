Rob Sobhani: Leading thinkers admired Heydar Aliyev for his deep insights into global geopolitics

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev was a unique political figure, a leader in the true sense of the word, US expert, CEO of Caspian Group Holdings Rob Sobhani told local media.

Sobhani noted that he had the honor and privilege of meeting with Heydar Aliyev on numerous occasions.

“During these meetings it was very clear to me that his number one priority was always the hard fought independence of Azerbaijan. Heydar Aliyev was keenly aware of the sacrifices that had been made by the people of Azerbaijan to gain their independence. He in turn made a solemn pact with the people of Azerbaijan never again to let its independence be violated. With this as the foundation of his foreign policy, Heydar Aliyev created relations with global superpowers on friendly and mutually respected terms,” noted the US expert.

He pointed out that US presidents Bill Clinton and HW Bush had enormous respect for Heydar Aliyev.

“Leading thinkers of international relations such as Zbigniew Brzezinski admired Heydar Aliyev for his deep insights into global geopolitics. Azerbaijan is situated in a dangerous region but Heydar Aliyev was always able to balance Azerbaijan's foreign policy in such a way as to establish mutually beneficial relations with all countries,” said the US expert.

Sobhani pointed out that Heydar Aliyev helped lead the people of Azerbaijan from the dark days of the collapse of the Soviet Union to a very bright future by showing wisdom and foresight to sign the Contract of the Century.

“And it must be noted that President Ilham Aliyev has built upon this legacy by turning the Contract of the Century into an engine for rebuilding Azerbaijan into a modern, tolerant and dynamic nation,” he noted.

By ensuring the signing of the Contract of the Century Heydar Aliyev showed wisdom, courage and foresight, said Sobhani.

“This historic moment in the life of Azerbaijan could never have happened without the leadership and vision of Heydar Aliyev. The Contract of the Century put Azerbaijan onto the list of consequential countries of the world. As such Heydar Aliyev laid the foundation for Azerbaijan to become a responsible and reliable member of the international community. Furthermore, by ensuring the signing of the Contract of the Century Heydar Aliyev allowed for the people of Azerbaijan to live in hope and prosperity. The Contract of the Century was a loud and bold message to the people of world: "Azerbaijan is stable and open for business." As a result we witnessed billions of dollars of investments flow into Azerbaijan thus improving the lives of citizens of Azerbaijan. Heydar Aliyev was a unique political figure who was a leader in the true sense of the word,” noted the US expert.