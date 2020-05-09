First Vice President hails Azerbaijan’s contribution to victory over fascism

By Trend

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of 9 May – the Day of Victory over fascism.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva says:

“Dear veterans!

I convey to you and through you to the whole Azerbaijani people my sincere congratulations on the occasion of 9 May – the Day of Victory over fascism!

For you and for our nation as a whole, this holiday has always been of particular importance. Our country has made a significant contribution to the historic victory, and this has always evoked a sense of pride and joy in every Azerbaijani. I know that you have been impatiently looking forward to this day this year. Because this year marks the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. Both our President and I have always met with you on 9 May and celebrated this significant date together. Unfortunately, due to the quarantine regime applied in our country in connection with the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world, we cannot meet with you this year.

Your valor, courage and bravery are a true example of patriotism. We love you very much! We are proud of you! Happy Great Victory Day!”