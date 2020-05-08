Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community issues statement on Shusha's occupation anniversary

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the 28th anniversary of the occupation of Shusha.

"28 years have passed since the occupation of Shusha, one of the cultural centers of Azerbaijan. We do not lose hope and believe that we will definitely return to Shusha and rebuild our destroyed city".

On behalf of more than the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, numbering more than 80,000 people, including on behalf of more than 30,000 representatives of the Azerbaijani community of Shusha region, Ganjaliyev called on the world community to put an end to the aggression by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people and to support the just position of Azerbaijan to give an objective legal assessment to the occupation.

"We declare that a fair solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is possible only after the withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and the return of the ethnic cleansed Azerbaijanis to their native lands. We, as the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, are ready to peacefully coexist with the Armenian community of the region within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan. Only in this case, a sustainable and fair peace can be ensured in the region", the statement concluded.

It should be noted that Armenian armed forces occupied Shusha on 8 may, 1992. As a result of the occupation, 195 civilians were killed and 165 were injured. 114 Azerbaijanis captured by Armenians and detained in Shusha prison were later killed with special cruelty, 58 residents of the city are still missing. Before Shusha was occupied, about 25,000 people lived there, of which more than 24,000 people of Shusha have been become internally displaced persons and settled in 58 regions of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.