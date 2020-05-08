Azerbaijani president, First Lady attend opening of Baku's first modular hospital complex

The first modular hospital complex has opened in Baku.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the complex.

The president and first lady were informed of the conditions created at the modular hospital complex.

The construction and installation of the complex was completed within three weeks. The complex, which covers an area of 3,000 square meters, will operate under the Clinical Medical Center No 1.

The 200-bed modular hospital consists of three blocks and has 100 wards. All conditions were created here to treat infectious patients with moderate-to-severe symptoms.

After viewing the complex, the president and first lady met with health workers.







