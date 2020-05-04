Israel embassy in Azerbaijan sends aid packages to elderly amid COVID-19

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Israel's Embassy in Azerbaijan has sent food aid packages to low-income families in several districts of Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 crisis.

"Israel cares for the people of Azerbaijan. When the elderly have to stay at home, we decided to contribute to the effort", Ambassador George Deek said in a video posted in the embassy’s Facebook page on 30 April.

The video showed food aid packages with the script "From Israel, to the people of Azerbaijan" being delivered to elderly people in the city of Baku and Masalli district.

"In these difficult times, our friendship counts not just in words, but also in deeds. Israel contributed to joint efforts of the Government of Azerbaijan in supporting people who are in need during the pandemic", the embassy noted in its Facebook post.

“Crisis is the time to stand together as friends. When the pandemic drives us apart, our global humanity brings us together", the video post reads.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has expressed its gratitude for the contribution made by the embassy of Israel.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has banned people over the age of 65 leave their homes as of March 24 when the special quarantine regime was imposed in the country.

Azerbaijan has registered 1,932 COVID-19 cases and 25 coronavirus-related deaths so far.



