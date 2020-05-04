Non-Aligned Movement Summit in format of Contact Group kicks off

On the initiative of President of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ilham Aliyev, a Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in the format of a Contact Group has today got underway through videoconference. Held under the motto "United against COVID-19", the Summit focused on the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The head of state is making a speech at the Summit.

Given that the Non-Aligned Movement includes 120 countries, the Summit is held in the format of a Contact Group with the participation of countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, based on the principle of geographic representation.

The videoconference, attended by heads of state and government of more than 40 member states, is also joined by the UN Secretary-General, President of the UN General Assembly, Chairperson of the African Union, WHO Director-General and High Representative of the European Union.

The 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries was held under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan on October 25-26, 2019. Azerbaijan took over the NAM Chairmanship for 2019-2022.

The promotion of multilateral diplomacy, strengthening cooperation and solidarity between the NAM member states was identified as one of the key priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the organization.

The extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council was also held on April 10 this year through videoconference on the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Ilham Aliyev.

The Turkic Council is the first international organization across the globe to hold a summit on the coronavirus pandemic at the level of heads of state.