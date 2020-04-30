Azerbaijan allocates $16.5m to boost technical support for agricultural sector

By Azernews









By Akbar Mammadov

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to further strengthen the technical support for Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector, presidential website reported on April 30.

Under the order, $16.5 million (AZN28 million) will be allocated to the state-owned "Agroleasing" OJSC to meet the technical needs of agricultural producers for the sustainable development of grain-growing, cotton-growing and other traditional agricultural sectors, the report said.

So far, "Agroleasing" Open Joint Stock Company has purchased 45,000 different types of agricultural machinery, including modern cotton and grain harvesters, tractors, trailers and other agricultural equipment as part of measures to reinforce state support for the agricultural sector, which is one of the main priorities of the country's economy, the report said.

"Agroleasing” OJSC was set up in 2004 and is 100% state-owned. Previously, it was controlled by the Ministry of Economy but was transferred to the Ministry of Agriculture on July 21, 2009. The company aims to establish material-technical base of the agricultural producers, provide the entrepreneurs with technical equipment, machinery, mineral fertilizers, breeding animals and irrigation system by leasing, as well as agicultral services at low prices.