Construction work at Azerbaijan's Khanoba customs post to begin soon

By Trend





The construction work at Khanoba customs post of the General Customs Department for Northern Territories of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee will begin soon, Trend reports referring to the committee.

The committee noted that it’s planned to complete the construction works at the Khanoba customs post in December 2021.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to carry out the construction works at Khanoba customs post on April 27.

Under the order, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan has been initially allocated 4 million manat ($2.3 million) for the implementation of construction works at Khanoba customs post of the General Customs Department for Northern Territories of the State Customs Committee from the funds envisioned in item 1.66 of state investment expenses section of Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2020.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance is charged to provide financing in the amount specified in this order, and the Cabinet of Ministers - to address issues arising from this order.

($1 = 1.7 manat on Apr. 30)