Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz FMs mull bilateral cooperation

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Kyrgyz Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Chingiz Aydarbekov have discussed bilateral relations and novel coronavirus pandemic during a telephone conversation held on April 27, the official website of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

“During the conversation, the sides discussed the agenda of existing cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats,” the statement reads.

At the same time, the sides touched upon the current situation and exchanged views on the measures taken by both countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as stressed the importance of mutual support, cooperation and exchange of experience.

“During the telephone conversation, the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan within various international organizations were discussed and it was agreed to continue joint efforts in this direction,” MFA reported.

Note that last time Mammadyarov met with Aydarbekov on the sidelines of the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States on February 6 this year.

Within the event, the ministers touched upon cooperation within the Turkic Council and stressed the importance of further developing trade, economic and other relations between the participating countries.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev paid official visit to Kyrgyz Republic in 2016 and 2108.

Regarding economic cooperation, the last official figures of Azerbaijani MFA reports that during 10 months of 2018, the volume of foreign trade turnover of the Azerbaijan with the Kyrgyz Republic was $3.7 million including the volume of import of $1.4 million, the volume of export was $2.3 million. The foreign trade balance was positive $900 thousand.

In general, 58 agreements have been reached between the two countries in various spheres so far.

It is worthy to mention that both countries keeps high level collaboration in humanitarian sphere as well.