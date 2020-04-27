President Aliyev discusses Azerbaijan-EU relations with Lithuanian counterpart [PHOTO]

By AzerNews

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani and Lithuanian presidents have discussed Azerbaijan-European Union relations, as well as economic and trade relations in a video meeting, held on April 27.

During the meeting, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda asked President Ilham Aliyev to share his views on the Eastern Partnership Program and the state of Azerbaijan-EU relations, in general, in the preparation period for the Eastern Partnership Summit planned to be held in June of 2020.

President Ilham Aliyev said that along with participating in the Eastern Partnership Program, Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations with the European Union, and has signed documents on strategic partnership with nine countries of this organization. The "Partnership Priorities" document initiated between Azerbaijan and the European Union in 2018 covers political, economic, trade, energy, transport and other areas.

The presidents noted the good level of political relations and the importance of raising economic and trade ties to this level, and stressed the need to hold a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission after the end of the pandemic.

They also exchanged views on measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Kitanas Nauseda said Azerbaijan had made significant progress in the fight against the pandemic.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan has been in close contact with the World Health Organization since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and supports the country's international efforts and cooperation in combating the pandemic.



