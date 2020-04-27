Azerbaijan to boost transparency in military-medical exanimation, certification

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on April 24 to increase transparency in the assessment of disability due to military reasons, to ensure the systematization of information collected on military-medical examination and medical certifications.

According to the document, "Military-medical examination and medical certification" subsystem will be created in the Centralized Electronic Information System of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population by January 1, 2021. The government agencies that have the military-medical commissions will be granted access to this subsystem.

Within 6 months after the establishment of the subsystem, the information in all official documents related to military medical examination and medical certification will be included in the subsystem in accordance with the international classification of diseases. Furthermore, all this information will be included in the subsystem on the day of registration of documents related to military medical examination and medical certification.

Thus, the ministry's medical and social examination service will have direct access to all medical and medical information about a person whose disability is assessed for military reasons through the subsystem. As a result, the assessment of disability due to war will be operated more objectively, and transparency will be ensured. Therefore, there will be no need for citizens to submit this document on paper to various instances, including the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection in order to obtain the relevant rights and privileges.

At the same time, it will also increase access to the information needed to consider the rights of persons with disabilities due to military causes to benefit from different privileges. Moreover, the risks of possible law violations due to the fact that the documents are on paper will be completely eliminated.

The new subsystem will serve as a source of detailed information that can be used in analysis and program development in this area.

Meanwhile, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to give WW2 veterans one-off payment of AZN1,500 [$882], while AZN750 [$441] will be given to widows of those who died during or after the war, and persons who were awarded orders and medals for their service, as well as holders of medals and badges for the defense of Leningrad and participants of the Siege of Leningrad.