Peoples of Azerbaijan, China show solidarity during COVID-19 pandemic

During the global struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the peoples of Azerbaijan and China remain committed to the traditions of friendship and demonstrate solidarity in these difficult days, Trend reports citing a diplomatic source.

A ceremony on transferring assistance by China in support of Azerbaijan’s struggle against the threat of COVID-19 was held on April 2, 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

During the event, delivery and acceptance certificates were signed on the donation by China to the Azerbaijani side at the preliminary stage of tests to detect coronavirus infection for 5,000 people.

The assistance provided to Azerbaijan by the Chinese government in the second stage consisted of 10 ventilators (artificial lung ventilation) and 500 sets of special medical protective clothing.

On April 23, 2020, the Chinese government decided to assist Azerbaijan in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore it is planned to send 600,000 medical masks, 60,000 KN-95 special medical masks and 3,000 sets of special medical protective clothing to Azerbaijan.

Along with the help of the Chinese government, within the framework of assistance to Azerbaijan, the relevant medical supplies were sent by Sichuan province, Xi'an, Minyan and Chudzhou cities, Jiangjin district of Chongqing city, funds of Alibaba and Jack Ma, Huawei and other various structures.

To date, the Chinese government, as well as the above-mentioned structures of the country, have provided Azerbaijan with a million medical masks, 120,000 shoe covers, 102,000 special KN-95 medical masks, 17,200 sets of special protective clothing, 21 ventilation devices, 7,500 goggles, 20,000 boxes with sterile gloves, 500 units of remote infrared thermometers

The mutual support of Azerbaijan and China at a time when the global fight against the COV?D-19 pandemic is being waged, is the personification that the slogan adopted in Azerbaijan to overcome the pandemic - We are strong together, and used in China in the fight against coronavirus the slogan friend in need is a friend indeed, reflect reality.