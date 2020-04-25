MP Sevil Mikayilova hails Azerbaijani Ombudsman’s annual report

By Akbar Mammadov

The annual report ofAzerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) was comprehensive and informative, and it analyzed all areas related to the provision and protection of human rights and freedoms in the country, MP Sevil Mikailova told Trend News Agency on April 24.

She also praised the Ombudsman’s work with international organizations to build relations with these organizations.

"The protection of human rights in the country is comprehensive and satisfactory. However, the establishment and deepening of foreign relations is of exceptional importance".

She further noted that certain international organizations that systematically voice unfair and unreasonable claims against Azerbaijan turn a blind eye to a gross violation of all principles of international norms and the rights of more than one million Azerbaijanis who have been expelled from their homes as a result of the Armenian occupation.

““It is in this context that the work carried out by the Office of the Ombudsman to convey the truth on an international plane is important," Mikayilova noted.

Sevil Mikailova further spoke about Ombudsman’s proposal to set up Special Alimony Fund funded by the state.

“This proposal had been heard before, and the fact that the Ombudsman returned to this issue, once again shows its importance. Of course, it is necessary to think about financial sources and working mechanisms, but the issue can be discussed. Such institution can serve as indispensable help in providing for children whose parents are unemployed.

“This is consistent with the spirit and the social orientation of the policy, which is always carried out by the Azerbaijani government. Our society has always been and is sensitive to the family and children's issues. I think that the activities of such foundation can make a radical turn in solving a number of social problems," Mikayilova added.