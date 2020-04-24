24.04.2020
17:47
новости на русском
azərbaycan dilində
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
RSS
Main page
Latest News
Analytics
Politics
Business
Society
Sports
Arts & Entertainment
Azernews.az
World news
Weird / Interesting
Photo Galleries
Voice of Diaspora
Your Corner
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families
24 April 2020 [14:50] -
TODAY.AZ
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families temporarily settled in dormitories in Sumgayit in the territory of Absheron district.
Gallery HTML:
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/193228.html
Tweet
Print version
Views: 186
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
Follow @TRENDNewsAgency
Recommend news to friend
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Friend's name:
Friend's e-mail:
See Also
24 April 2020 [14:50]
President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families
24 April 2020 [14:14]
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to provide one-off payment to WWII participants
24 April 2020 [13:59]
Ilham Aliyev attends opening of main gas pipeline laid to Sumgayit
24 April 2020 [12:33]
Colonel general: Azerbaijani people always ready to liberate occupied territories
24 April 2020 [12:10]
Azerbaijani, Turkmen FM's mull sea transport partnershi
24 April 2020 [11:17]
Azerbaijani community decries US congressmen’s stance on illegal elections held in Karabakh
24 April 2020 [11:04]
UN circulates document on Aghdaban massacre committed by Armenia
24 April 2020 [10:59]
Ukraine does not recognize so-called "genocide” of Armenians
24 April 2020 [10:19]
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times
23 April 2020 [18:17]
Azerbaijan to launch private veterinary points by 2023
Most Popular
Expert: Armenia uses COVID-19 as political manipulation
Azerbaijani State Migration Service discloses statistics for 1Q2020
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Lavrov: Current format of negotiations on Karabakh conflict settlement is good and useful
Azerbaijan slams Armenian minister’s refusal of phased settlement of Karabakh conflict
Rouhani: Iran's fight with coronavirus not over yet
Euractiv shows Azerbaijani Heydar Aliyev Center’s video on support for coronavirus-affected countries
Contact us: editor@today.az
Copyright © 2005-2014 Today.Az
Advertising