TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families

24 April 2020 [14:50] - TODAY.AZ
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families temporarily settled in dormitories in Sumgayit in the territory of Absheron district.Gallery HTML:







































URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/193228.html

Print version

Views: 186

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also