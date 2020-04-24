UN circulates document on Aghdaban massacre committed by Armenia

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The United Nations have circulated as a document the statement issued by Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani Community on the 28th anniversary of massacre of Azerbaijani civilians in occupied Kalbajar’s Aghdaban village, the community reported on April 23.

The letter written by Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev on April 14, has been circulated as UN General Assembly and Security Council documents under agenda items 32, 37, 68, 70, 75 and 83 under titles “Protracted conflicts in the GUAM area and their implications for international peace, security and development”, "The situation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan”, "Elimination of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance", "Promotion and protection of human rights", "Responsibility of States for internationally wrongful acts" and "The rule of law at the national and international levels".

The letter notes the historical background, consequences and the twenty-eighth anniversary of the massacre of Azerbaijanis by Armenians in the Aghdaban village of the Kalbajar district.

The massacre in Aghdaban village was committed by Armenian forces on April 8, 1992, a year before the occupation of Kalbajar and is one of the bloodiest pages of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan.

Armenian Dashnaks broke into the village of Aghdaban and burned more than 130 houses, killing 779 civilians, including elderly, women and children. During the attack, 32 people were killed with specialty cruelty, eight people aged 90-100, two children and seven women were burnt alive. Two people went missing, 12 people were seriously injured and five people were taken hostage.

The letter also underlines the destruction of cultural and historical-architectural monuments, as well as shrines and cemeteries of the Turkic-Islamic period in Aghdaban village. "Manuscripts and house museum of outstanding Azerbaijani poet Ashug Gurban and his son Ashug Shamshir were burned and destryoed", the letter reads.

In addition, the letter emphasizes that the massacre was committed by the Armenian nationalists in order to seize strategically important Kalbajar district in pursuance of their ambitions of creating the "Greater Armenia".

Noting that the Aghdaban massacre took place before the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh, the letter states that this event shows that Armenia deliberately planned the occupation of not only Nagorno-Karabakh, but also broader areas, with a view to actualize the fictitious idea of "Greater Armenia", which stands at the center of its aggression policy.

Touching on the occupation of the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan as a result of a large-scale attack by the Armenian armed forces, the letter states that this occupation has in essence brought the conflict to a new level of occupation.