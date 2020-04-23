Trespasser from Iran shot in armed incident on Azerbaijani border

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

A trespasser crossing the Azerbaijani border from Iran was shot and two others escaped during the armed incident near Goytapa village post on April 22, the State Border Service (SBS) press service said on April 23.

The SBS reported that the trespassers disobeyed the border service guards’ order to stop and opened fire on the border guards. One of the violators was shot in return fire while the remaining two managed to escape and hide in the forest.

The wounded trespasser died from the wound despite receiving medical aid at Jalilabad Central Hospital, the SBS said.

The incident took place in “Goytepe" State Border Guard Service in the area of the village of Dashkent, Yardimli District at around 15.30.

The State Border Service has found 2 kg of hashish resin-like drug, one double-barreled shotgun, six cartridges and one cartridge at the scene of the incident.

The SBS has invited Iran’s border representative in connection with the incident.

Relevant operational-search measures are currently being carried out by the "Goytepe" border detachment of the State Border Service and the Lankaran Military Prosecutor’s Office,” the SBS concluded.